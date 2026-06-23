Micro-Retirements Carry Macro Risks, Advisors Warn Clients

Who wants to wait decades to retire?

We’ve heard about the FIRE movement (the aggressive savings strategy that stands for financial independence, retire early), but a growing number of clients are doing the exact opposite, extending breaks from work that can last several months or even a year. While that can be rejuvenating, advisors say clients should carefully consider the tradeoffs of so-called micro retirements: Disruption of peak earning years can mean health insurance headaches, loss of income and fewer years for investments to compound.

Bridget Borel, founder of Clairwell Financial Planning, works with military personnel, and said she’s accustomed to clients taking extended breaks before transitioning to civilian life. “If we stay work-centered for our entire careers, retirement can be jarring and leave people struggling with a sense of purpose,” she said.

What’s the Plan?

Advisors stress that career breaks require careful planning. It could take years to plan a micro-retirement longer than three months, Borel said, adding that health insurance and a strategy for re-entering the workforce are among the biggest considerations. “I want clients to plan for a significantly longer drop in income in case it takes longer than expected to return to work,” she said.

Also, clients on sabbatical could easily miss out on compounding interest in their retirement accounts, said Jeff Judge, managing partner at Chesapeake Financial Planners. “Micro-retirements can be one of the smarter things a young person does, or one of the most expensive,” he told Advisor Upside. “A dollar not invested in your 30s is the most expensive dollar you’ll ever skip.”

The appeal of a micro-retirement is clear:

Some 65% of Americans, from boomers to Gen Z, believe a mini retirement will improve their quality of life, according to a 2025 HSBC survey.

Gen Z wants to take the time to pursue their lifelong passion, millennials want to spend time with their family, Gen X wants unconstrained travel and boomers want to focus on their well being.

I Want to Break Free. Alvin Carlos, managing partner at District Capital Management, recalled a client who took a year off after spending more than a decade at the same company. “She was really good at her job, but she was tired, wanted a change and didn’t know exactly what path to take,” Carlos said. After taking time to unwind, the client pursued leadership coaching and eventually launched her own business. “Some end up loving the break and returning refreshed,” he said. “Others use it as a transition to a different path.”