CFP Board Taps K. Dane Snowden as Next CEO

That’s one smooth operator.

The CFP Board has tapped K. Dane Snowden as its next chief executive officer, elevating him from chief operating officer, as longtime CEO Kevin Keller prepares to retire after nearly two decades in the role. Snowden, who will take over March 16, said he plans to build on the progress Keller made during his tenure, while also positioning the organization for its next phase of growth. “Dane’s vision is anchored in evolution, not revolution,” CFP Board Chair Terri Kallsen told Advisor Upside. “He understands how to build on organizational strengths while anticipating where [the] CFP Board can drive even greater value for the public, CFP professionals and candidates.”

From the FCC to CFP

While new to the CEO role, Snowden brings deep familiarity with the organization. He has served as CFP Board’s COO since 2023, overseeing certifications, marketing and public awareness efforts. Earlier, he was a public member of the group’s board of directors from 2017 to 2020. “My focus is straightforward: Build on what works, sharpen what needs improvement and find new opportunities to strengthen impact,” Snowden said in a statement.

Before joining CFP leadership, he held senior executive roles at major trade organizations, including:

The Internet Association and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

He also served as chief of the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission during the George W. Bush administration, where he helped lead the creation of the National Do Not Call Registry.

“Dane is the right leader at the right time to ensure the CFP® mark remains the standard for competent, ethical financial planning,” Kallsen said.

Double the Designations. Keller’s tenure included significant expansion of the CFP Board and the designation itself. During his time as CEO, the number of certified advisors grew from just over 50,000 to more than 107,000. Keller also oversaw the launch of the CFP Board’s Public Awareness Campaign, which boosted consumer recognition of the designation, as well as the Center for Financial Planning, an initiative aimed at increasing diversity within the profession. “It has been the privilege of my career to serve the CFP professional community,” Keller said in a statement.