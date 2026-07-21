LinkedIn Wants to Book Your Next Client Meeting
A new feature on the world’s largest professional networking platform lets users book and pay for time with an expert.
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The world’s largest professional networking platform is rolling out a new feature for premium business subscribers allowing them to offer paid one-to-one advice and career counseling sessions directly from their profile. Dubbed Advice Sessions, the tool appears at the top of the professional’s profile, letting followers press a button to book and pay for the expert’s time without leaving LinkedIn. It’s a seemingly simple feature, according to Derek Notman, founder of Intrepid Wealth Partners, but it could become a game-changer for financial advisors seeking growth through new client connections and peer-to-peer consulting services.
“I was recently given access to the new feature and it’s been great,” Notman told Advisor Upside. “It allows me to offer whatever services I want and get paid for it.”
Growth Is the Game
Having founded his own RIA before the independence movement really took hold, Notman frequently meets with bank and wirehouse advisors who are considering going independent. Typically, these meetings come through referrals or email outreach, but curious advisors are now booking time (and paying meeting fees) through LinkedIn.
Notman expects other financial professionals will offer career counseling, but the most exciting use case for the tool is more effective prospecting that powers faster organic growth. “This feature could be a great way to offer an initial consultation for new clients who already know about your brand through your online presence,” Notman said. “It’s yet another reason why I believe all advisors need to develop their voice on LinkedIn.”
The tool comes at an opportune time for advisors:
- North American wealth managers have enjoyed annual growth rates of about 10% of total assets under management over the past decade, according to recent reporting from the analytics companies PriceMetrix and Crisil Coalition Greenwich.
- But just about 30% of that cumulative AUM growth was organic, with the rest mainly attributable to market performance.
A spokesperson for LinkedIn noted quality controls are in place to ensure a safe experience. “Voices on LinkedIn have long been sharing knowledge,” the person said. “Advice Sessions was built for experts to get paid for what they know and for others to learn from them.”
Portfolio Careers. Another relevant trend, according to LinkedIn, is that more people are building a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and less reliance on a single service or product that could be jeopardized by shifting market demand or client expectations. It’s a growing trend, especially among Gen Zers, whose early careers have coincided with the rise of gig work, AI and other disruptive forces.