LinkedIn Wants to Book Your Next Client Meeting

Finally, a LinkedIn notification you can actually use.

The world’s largest professional networking platform is rolling out a new feature for premium business subscribers allowing them to offer paid one-to-one advice and career counseling sessions directly from their profile. Dubbed Advice Sessions, the tool appears at the top of the professional’s profile, letting followers press a button to book and pay for the expert’s time without leaving LinkedIn. It’s a seemingly simple feature, according to Derek Notman, founder of Intrepid Wealth Partners, but it could become a game-changer for financial advisors seeking growth through new client connections and peer-to-peer consulting services.

“I was recently given access to the new feature and it’s been great,” Notman told Advisor Upside. “It allows me to offer whatever services I want and get paid for it.”

Growth Is the Game

Having founded his own RIA before the independence movement really took hold, Notman frequently meets with bank and wirehouse advisors who are considering going independent. Typically, these meetings come through referrals or email outreach, but curious advisors are now booking time (and paying meeting fees) through LinkedIn.

Notman expects other financial professionals will offer career counseling, but the most exciting use case for the tool is more effective prospecting that powers faster organic growth. “This feature could be a great way to offer an initial consultation for new clients who already know about your brand through your online presence,” Notman said. “It’s yet another reason why I believe all advisors need to develop their voice on LinkedIn.”

The tool comes at an opportune time for advisors:

North American wealth managers have enjoyed annual growth rates of about 10% of total assets under management over the past decade, according to recent reporting from the analytics companies PriceMetrix and Crisil Coalition Greenwich.

But just about 30% of that cumulative AUM growth was organic, with the rest mainly attributable to market performance.

A spokesperson for LinkedIn noted quality controls are in place to ensure a safe experience. “Voices on LinkedIn have long been sharing knowledge,” the person said. “Advice Sessions was built for experts to get paid for what they know and for others to learn from them.”

How Much Is Your Practice Worth? This calculator is designed to give you a framework for thinking about how much your personal book or a larger practice is worth. Your inputs are never shared with your firm. 1 Firm Profile 2 Your Profile 3 Valuation Results How Much Is Your Practice Worth? This calculator is designed to give you a framework for thinking about how much your personal book or a larger practice is worth. The data inputs are powered by Diamond Consultants, a firm at the center of many of the biggest advisor moves in recent years. Importantly, your inputs are NEVER shared with your firm. Firm Profile Annual Firm Revenue* Fee-Based Revenue %* Select one <50% 50–75% 75–90% 90%+ Revenue Growth Trend* Select one Declining (<0%) Flat (0–3%) Moderate (3–7%) Strong (7%+) Firm Profile (continued) Total AUM* Select one <$100M $100–250M $250–500M $500M–$1B $1B+ Average Client Household Size* Select one <$1M $1–3M $3–10M $10M+ Top 10 Clients as % of Revenue* Select one <10% 10–25% 25%+ Firm Structure* Select one Solo advisor Lead + support Ensemble Your Profile Complete Your Profile to Receive Your Results First Name* Last Name* Current Affiliation Model* Select one Employee Independent Hybrid Other Current Firm Name* Personal Email Address* ZIP Code* Valuation Results Valuation is an Art, Not a Science Estimated Firm Value We used your data to come up with a representative range of what your book (or firm) could be worth. This is just a baseline — valuation will always depend on narratives, buyer demand, scarcity factors and a whole host of other variables. Low end of the range … High end of the range … Edit Inputs Back Submit Submit I acknowledge that my information may be shared with Advisor Upside’s trusted partners, including Mercer and Focus Financial, for confidential advisory outreach. It will never be shared with my current firm. I acknowledge that by submitting, my information may be shared with Advisor Upside’s trusted partners, including Mercer and Focus Financial, for confidential advisory outreach. It will never be shared with my current firm. Built by Advisor Upside. Valuation powered by Diamond Consultants. By using this calculator, you agree that the information you provide may be used to contact you about relevant resources and services. Read about how we protect your data.

Portfolio Careers. Another relevant trend, according to LinkedIn, is that more people are building a “portfolio career” with multiple income streams and less reliance on a single service or product that could be jeopardized by shifting market demand or client expectations. It’s a growing trend, especially among Gen Zers, whose early careers have coincided with the rise of gig work, AI and other disruptive forces.