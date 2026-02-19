Wealthtech Jump Raises $80M as AI Wealthtech Funding Surges

Might as well jump, go ahead and…

Jump, an AI-powered financial services platform for advisors, raised $80 million in Series B funding, four times the amount it secured in its Series A last year. Insight Partners led the round, with additional investments from F-Prime Capital and Allianz Life Ventures. The new capital will go toward expanding the AI meeting assistant’s tools that are aimed at making advisors’ lives easier.

The raise underscores how quickly artificial intelligence is reshaping the wealth management industry, where firms are racing to deploy tools that streamline meeting prep, automate note-taking, reduce operational costs and put that all under one umbrella. Venture capital and Wall Street stalwarts have poured heavily into advisor-focused AI platforms in recent months, even as broader concerns about frothy valuations hang over the tech sector.

“In the past, a lot of venture capitalists would’ve looked at wealthtech as too small to be backed,” said Parker Ence, Jump CEO. “But with AI, there’s just so much more opportunity.”

Look Out Below

Jump launched in 2024 as a tool to gather and summarize client data before and after meetings. Since then, it has expanded into onboarding, compliance and content creation. Today, roughly 27,000 users at firms including Focus Financial Partners, LPL Financial and Manulife take advantage of the platform. The new funding will help transform Jump into a broader AI operating system for advisors, Ence told Advisor Upside.

Jump is part of a wider wealthtech funding wave. In recent months:

Avantos raised $25 million in Series A funding this week, backed by Vanguard and SEI.

Nevis secured $35 million in December, led by Sequoia Capital.

Conquest Planning raised $80 million last June in a round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Oh, the Humanity. Clients see the value in the human connection with their advisors, Ence said, and AI is highlighting that fact. “There’s just a lot of manual aspects, like paperwork and backend tasks, that for the first time in history can be automated because of generative AI,” he said.