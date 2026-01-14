Small Business Owners Grow More Confident About the Year Ahead

Small business is thinking big.

In a survey published Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its small-business optimism index jumped in December to 99.5, up from 99 the month before and above its long-term average of 98. So what’s got Main Street feeling so rosy all of a sudden?

Small Business, Big Dreams

Well, lots of reasons, as it turns out. For one thing, the rise in optimism is inversely correlated to a decrease in uncertainty, which spiked through last spring and summer amid the White House’s tariff tussles. Speaking of: The US Supreme Court could rule as soon as today on the legality of the president’s tariffs-via-emergency-order play. Either outcome would only provide more certainty moving forward, though a blow against the tariff regime would likely be welcome for small business owners who cited taxes and inflation as their first and third most important issues.

Their second-most cited issue moving forward? Finding quality labor — and it’s here where the NFIB typically provides its most useful indicator:

19% of respondents said finding quality labor was the biggest challenge they faced, just a point behind “taxes.” Meanwhile, 33% of respondents said they had job openings in December that they were unable to fill, with nearly half of owners saying they found few or no qualified candidates for open positions.

The unfilled job openings rate remains well above the historical average of 24%, though it has improved somewhat in the past year. The NFIB survey is typically an accurate predictor of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly non-farm payroll jobs report.

If Any Indication: Also well above historical norms? You guessed it: selling prices. A net of 30% of owners said they increased selling prices in December. That’s down from 34% in November, but above the historical average of 13%. The inflation indicator was mirrored in the Consumer Price Index report also released Tuesday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. In December, the CPI rose to 2.7%, while the core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, rose 2.6%. The bottom line? “In the near term, inflation will run hotter than policy makers would like, so we expect the Fed to pause this month and possibly in March … For now, the balance of risks tilts toward the weakening labor market,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, told The Daily Upside.