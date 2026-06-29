Autocallable ETFs Rack Up $2.5B in Assets in First Year

Happy first birthday, Auto. Blow out the candle.

Risk-management strategies are having a moment across the ETF industry from buffer ETFs and trend-followers to covered-call funds. Issuers have embraced a common pitch: Give up some upside in exchange for downside protection and steady income. One of the fastest-growing corners of that defensive toolkit is autocallable ETFs. Since launching about a year ago, the category has expanded to roughly two dozen funds managing around $2.5 billion in assets.

At their core, the ETFs hold portfolios of structured notes with varying terms and triggers. Structured notes themselves are long-standing derivatives-based instruments that now represent a multi-trillion-dollar global market. But the space has historically been opaque, fragmented and operationally complex, especially for smaller advisors and client accounts. That friction is exactly what ETFs are designed to remove, said Sunny Wong, co-founder of VegaShares. “Many advisors didn’t participate in the structured note space because it’s a relatively cumbersome process,” he said. “Being in the ETF format widens the scope quite a bit.”

Call Me Any, Any Time

The largest and first entrant in the category is the Calamos Autocallable Income ETF (CAIE), which is tied to a volatility-managed S&P 500-based index of structured autocallable notes. It now holds about $1 billion in assets and has climbed roughly 8% since launching last June. Calamos has since expanded the lineup with additional autocallable ETFs tied to the Nasdaq and growth-oriented exposures.

Simplicity has been a key driver of adoption, said Matt Kaufman, head of ETFs at Calamos. “We got a lot of calls early on from advisors saying they have autocallable paperwork all over their desks or they’re shopping for autocalls every day, trying to figure out which ones have matured,” Kaufman said. He recalled one west coast advisor who used to fly to New York quarterly to meet banks and source new notes, but now accesses similar exposures through ETFs instead. “We’re seeing a lot of demand in the RIA space, and some with broker-dealers as well,” he said.

Other top funds in the space include:

FT Vest Laddered Autocallable Barrier & Income ETF (ACYN), launched in February and already holding more than $850 million in assets. Last week, First Trust followed with the FT Vest Autocallable Barrier & High Income ETF (ACYQ), which emphasizes higher distribution levels.

Innovator’s Equity Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (ACEI), which launched in September 2025 and has about $39 million in assets.

Janus Henderson, GraniteShares, and TrueShares, which also offer competing products.

Call Me, Maybe: US structured note sales surpassed $226 billion last year, according to CAIS Group. Issuers believe the ETF wrapper could significantly expand that addressable market. “The biggest drivers will be education and growing comfort that the ETF wrapper can accomplish investors’ goals,” said Matthew Lamb, portfolio consultant at GraniteShares. “As investors become more comfortable with structured exposure through ETFs, we believe these products will capture a larger share of that market.”