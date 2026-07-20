What’s Behind the Growing Appeal of Alternative ETFs?

Time for a closer look?

Liquid alternative ETFs have been around for the better part of two decades, with the first fund in the category coming online in 2009. In the time since, asset managers have introduced a diverse set of both active and passive alternative-focused funds, all generally seeking to produce uncorrelated alpha by investing across equities, fixed income, derivatives and currencies while mitigating overall market risk.

Alternative ETFs remain a comparatively small segment of the ETF market as of mid-2026, but there are signs of growing retail demand driven by a combination of factors that includes equity market concentration in mega-cap stocks and an increasingly positive correlation between stocks and bonds propelled by sticky inflation and a higher-for-longer interest rate outlook. In this environment, investors are considering whether the traditional 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds still makes sense.

Strong Flows

Alternative ETFs have taken in nearly $30 billion in net new assets so far in 2026, including almost $2 billion so far in July. That’s only about 2.5% of the more than $1 trillion of net new money that has already landed in ETFs in 2026, per an ETF Database report, but it is still impressive considering alternatives represent only about 0.8% of the overall US ETF market today.

What’s behind the admittedly small but still meaningful surge? A BlackRock report highlights historic equity market concentration as a primary factor, alongside a breakdown in the belief that stock and bond returns are inversely correlated:

The top 10 companies now represent roughly 40% of total market capitalization in the S&P 500 Index, up from 29% in 2020 and 19% in 2010.

Since the start of 2020, fixed income returns have been negative in 17 of 19 months when equities declined by 2% or more.

That shows how the diversification benefits historically provided by fixed income have weakened, reinforcing the need for sources of return that are less dependent on market direction. Enter alternatives, which are now easily accessible via liquid ETF vehicles, including funds like the iShares Systematic Alternatives Active ETF (IALT). IALT launched in December and has grown to $5 billion in assets deployed across equities, credit and macro strategies. The goal of the fund is to pursue returns that are “resilient across different market environments.”

Low Advisor Adoption. BlackRock’s report found less than 30% of advisor-managed portfolios currently hold an allocation to alternatives. This gap reflects not only limited ownership overall but also smaller allocation sizes among those that do invest, with the average advisor portfolio devoting about 9% to alternatives. That’s well below allocations among narrower segments, including high-net-worth wealth portfolios (15%) and family offices (54%). This underscores meaningful room for growth in incorporating alternative strategies into portfolios, including through ETFs.