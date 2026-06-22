ETFs Get Tropical With New Fund Filings Targeting MANGOS

Who doesn’t love a mango? They’re sweet, tangy and now chock full of artificial intelligence goodness.

Asset managers Yorkville America and Corgi Securities both filed for ETFs last week targeting MANGOS. Not the juicy fruit native to northern India, but rather the acronym representing the big tech and AI space, standing for Meta, Anthropic, Nvidia, Google (Alphabet), OpenAI and SpaceX. It’s not only the latest of Wall Street’s alphabet-soup colloquialisms, but it could also be the next big investing strategy, with Yorkville and Corgi aiming to be pioneers. It’s just like the doctor says: a MANGO fund a day keeps the FOMO away.

Nature’s Candy

Corgi has quickly made a name for itself this summer, bursting on to the scene with roughly 70 funds, mostly thematic and leveraged plays, in a matter of just two months. Meanwhile, Yorkville is the manager behind the Trump family’s suite of Truth Social ETFs and its “America First” investing philosophies. Now, both are looking to package the AI ecosystem into a single tradeable basket:

The Corgi product will allocate 80% of its assets toward the six MANGOS companies, according to a filing.

The Yorkville ETF may provide exposure to seven other companies in the AI space, including, SanDisk, Micron, Dell and others, per its filing. The firm also filed for another version of the fund that seeks to generate income through an actively managed option-writing strategy.

MANGOS Mania: Though Anthropic and OpenAI are private (for now), the funds may invest in them directly as an ETF can hold up to 15% of its portfolio in illiquid securities. But mostly they’ll be capturing them by proxy, buying shares of public companies tied to their growth, as well as using a series of derivatives to mimic their price movements.

Now, excuse us while we go grab a mango smoothie.