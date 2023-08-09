Power Corridor

Even Now, Still Downplaying Climate Change

Where money, power and politics collide.

If there has ever been a summer of such oppressive heat that Americans are finally forced to confront the reality of climate change, it would be this one.

And yet some groups are doubling down on the notion that climate change continues to reside not in scientific data or fact, but political talking points and hyperinflated rhetoric.

Alongside the increasingly politicized ESG movement (an acronym that stands for “environmental, social and governance”), some conservative organizations, such as the Heritage Foundation, are working to dismantle efforts and programs that seek to mitigate the impact of climate change.

In a wide-ranging strategy called Project 2025, the Washington think tank makes a series of propositions intended for the next Republican administration, bringing together dozens of right-of-center organizations that “are ready to get into the business of restoring this country.”

Among some of the plan’s biggest changes would be to rewrite federal policy on energy and climate, if a Republican should retake the White House in 2024. The plan aims to scrap regulations to rein in greenhouse gas emissions for power plants, oil and gas wells and automobiles, while upending most federal clean energy programs and increasing fossil fuel production and consumption, which directly contributes to global warming.

Speaking favorably of the plan this week, Mandy Gunasekara, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s chief of staff under Trump, backed the idea of slashing the size and scope of the EPA.

“A lot of the rhetoric that the public sees and experiences is based on a picture that’s not consistent with what we’ve seen with observed climate data and that the forecasts actually suggest a mild and manageable climate change in the future,” Gunasekara told NPR, citing scientific research. When pressed for the names of the scientists on which she based her conclusions, she declined to provide them.

Power Corridor

Heat, Hurricane Season and Soaring Gas Prices

Why record-breaking summer temperatures can cause higher energy prices.

Read More
Power Corridor

Breaking Up With China

Can’t the world’s two largest economies just get along?

Read More
Aerospace

Telecom Billionaire Merging Dish, EchoStar

(Photo Credit: Cody Logan/Creative Commons)

Ah, the birds of love. Billionaire Charlie Ergen is reuniting his companies Dish and EchoStar, which he spun out from one another 15 years ago. This comes a day after US private-equity group KKR agreed to a deal with German…

Read More
Analysis more
Deep Dive

The Tangled Geopolitics of Undersea Cables

(Photo credit: Open Grid Scheduler/Flickr)
Deep Dive

Airbnb is Letting the Air Out

Recent News
Markets

SoftBank’s AI Bets Can’t Offset Big Company Loss

Banking

Too Many Regional Banks Are Looking a Lot Like SVB

Food

Fast-Food Restaurants Are Fighting the To-Go Trend

Airlines

Europe’s Business Travel is Still Grounded