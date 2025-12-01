Thrifting for Gifting: How Gen Zers Manage Holiday Shopping Budgets

Everything old is new again, especially when you’re young and can’t afford anything actually new. Gen Z plans to reduce holiday spending by 23% this year, the most of any generation, with 63% saying they’d opt for resale and upcycled products, according to a PwC report in September.

That’s no surprise: Interest in thrifting is booming of late as inflation remains elevated and online retailers give shoppers easy access to worn clothing from brands they love. The secondhand apparel market in the US grew 14% in 2024 and is expected to reach $74 billion by 2029, according to GlobalData statistics shared in a ThredUp report.

Retailers Are Ready

Gone are the days when you had to wander endless thrift stores and sift through racks to find the perfect pair of previously owned jeans. Nowadays, shoppers are picking their next secondhand purchase from home as easily as they order take-out or scroll Instagram. Around this time of the year, that means buying for friends and family.

“Now more than ever, we’re seeing younger shoppers, especially Gen Z, leading a real shift in how people think about gifting,” said Nicole Lashkari, senior director of community and seller engagement at fashion resale marketplace Poshmark. “They’re intentional, value-conscious and incredibly creative, which makes secondhand the perfect fit.”

To meet that demand, Poshmark rolled out what Lashkari called its most ambitious holiday campaign yet, including interactive experiences in New York City, a series of promotions for Cyber Weekend, and a new holiday television spot and creator partnerships targeting young shoppers for Secondhand Sunday on Nov. 30. It’s not alone:

TheRealReal — a company with a 32% growth rate in Gen Z buyers year-over-year, according to a company spokesperson — offered a slew of holiday promotions during the last week of November. Earlier this year, the online marketplace launched an AI-enabled processing platform that is expected to handle up to 40% of its inbound consignment items by the end of the year.

ThredUp’s Black Friday sale included 50% off and free shipping, and Depop has a page on its site dedicated to gifts under $20.

Second Chances: Even Goodwill, the non-profit thrift store around since 1902, is getting a makeover and targeting shoppers through TikTok, The Wall Street Journal reported. So consider yourself warned, and please don’t be shocked if you find other people’s stuff in your stocking this Christmas.