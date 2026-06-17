Yum Brands Slices Up Pizza Hut in $2.7 Billion Sale

However much they stuff their crusts, Pizza Hut can’t crack the upper crust of quick-service restaurants. And parent-company Yum Brands has finally had enough.

On Tuesday, the fast-food conglomerate, which also owns Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken, announced that it had struck a deal to sell the struggling pizza chain for $2.7 billion.

Slice of Life

Pizza Hut is underperforming just about any way you slice it. Unlike KFC and Taco Bell, the latter of which is on a Diablo Sauce-level hot streak, both revenue and profit declined for Pizza Hut in 2025, according to Yum’s fourth-quarter earnings report, and profit continued to bottom out in the first three months of this year. (Customers are also increasingly getting in the habit of visiting Habit Burger & Grill, Yum’s small but growing California-based burger chain.)

“Out of the different brands in Yum’s portfolio, [Pizza Hut] was probably the one that had been underinvested in the last couple of years,” R.J. Hottovy, head of analytical research at Placer.ai, told The Daily Upside. “I think, honestly, they were still trying to figure out what they wanted to do with it.”

Foot traffic to stores has declined year over year in every month but April through 2026, according to Placer.ai, largely in contrast to industry peers; rival Domino’s has practically pie-in-the-sky visit growth by comparison.

Fed up, Yum opted to sell the company in a two-piece deal:

Yum is selling the Pizza Hut locations in China to Yum China for $1.2 billion, a move that will transform Yum China from a franchisee of 4,300 China-based Pizza Huts to a direct brand owner.

Private equity firm LongRange Capital will pick up the rest of the company for $1.5 billion. China accounts for roughly one-fifth of all Pizza Hut system sales, while US locations account for roughly double that.

Say Cheese: Still, Pizza Hut’s struggles aren’t exactly singular. The entire quick-service industry has been under pressure from lower-income consumers who are fleeing chains in favor of supermarkets, Hottovy said. (Frozen pizzas, after all, have come a long way.) Meanwhile, the rapid rise of GLP-1 drugs has drastically changed consumers’ appetites. One KPMG study found that adult GLP-1 users now consume 21% fewer calories, leaving a lot less room for that third or fourth slice.