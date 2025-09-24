What’s the Meme-ing of Plug Power’s Winning Streak?
Shares of Plug Power, a hydrogen tech provider, have exploded in the past week, climbing roughly 50% through the past five trading sessions.
Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.
When “hydrogen” and “explode” appear in the same sentence, it usually spells disaster. This time, it spells breakthrough.
Shares of Plug Power, a hydrogen tech provider, have exploded in the past week, climbing roughly 50% through the past five trading sessions (though its 10-day streak finally snapped on Tuesday). Given the company’s not-so-impressive history, what’s with the runup?
What Do You Meme?
When we say not-so-impressive, we’re actually being kind. Case in point: Plug Power has not reported an annual profit since Y2K. Last year, it posted a $2.4 billion loss. This year, it’s on track to improve, if ever so slightly, that shortfall to a $677 million loss, according to FactSet data reported by Barron’s. Investors “see [hydrogen] technology having a role to play for data centers and power demand needs,” TD Securities analyst Jeff Osborne told MarketWatch, and are bullish on the sector as a result. On the other hand, Plug Power has announced new big clients since it began running with the bulls earlier this month, and its next earnings report isn’t until we’re knee-deep in Scorpio season.
That can only mean one thing. Or should we say, meme one thing:
- Just as noteworthy as Plug Power’s rapid share price rise? The fact that roughly 40% of its shares available for trading have been sold short — that’s way above an average 3% short rate on companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet, and makes it ripe for a so-called short-squeeze.
- And indeed, chatter on the infamous meme stock forum r/WallStreetBets so far this week confirms that the stock has once again caught the eye of the day-trading meme community, with one poster claiming to have bought $29,000 worth of shares at $2.65 each.
Over the Hedge: Adding fuel to the meme stock fire: Hedge fund Heights Capital Management, which Plug Power disclosures on Monday revealed may soon resell 185 million Plug Power shares, worth some $305 million. That could explain some of the recent excitement, though, again, Plug Power has been rising for days. Still, the company is far from its glory days: In 2021, amid both meme stock and green tech mania, its shares peaked at $75. Once a meme stock, always a meme stock.