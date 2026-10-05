Grail Jumps as Cancer Test Nears Market

It’s not a cancer cure, but it’s an oncological Holy Grail in its own right.

Shares of biotech firm Grail jumped more than 11% last week after a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed its groundbreaking blood test technology that is capable of screening for dozens of different cancers. How about that? Some potentially honest-to-God good news. One final step will be sorting through the insurance question, which is exactly as complicated as it sounds.

That Scans

Under present FDA-approved guidelines, only prostate cancer can be screened for via blood testing. Grail’s testing mechanism, dubbed the Galleri, can test for 50 different cancers from a single blood draw. The hitch? As one study of 140,000 patients showed, Galleri is much better at catching late-stage cancers (detecting 60% of Stage 4 cancers) and not so good at catching early-stage cancers (the tests detected just 14% of Stage 1 cancers). That means that Medicare and major insurers are far less likely to approve coverage of the test, at least in widespread early-use instances; the FDA must also still give a final stamp of approval, but the advisory panel endorsement is a critical first step.

Securing Medicare coverage or not dramatically changes the financial math of the medical breakthrough:

According to Grand View Research, the multi-cancer early detection market size stands at around $1.5 billion this year and could grow to $4.6 billion by 2033. Gabelli Funds Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst Elena Meng told Reuters last week that widespread insurance coverage for the tests could create a $60 billion market in the US alone by 2030.

Meanwhile Wolfe Research, which initiated coverage of Grail’s stock earlier this summer, says the value of the company could thus change greatly depending on which way the coverage question goes; with coverage, the stock would be worth around $150, roughly on par with its current price, without coverage, it may be worth just one-third that much.

Cautious Optimism: Grail isn’t the only cancer-focused biotech company enjoying some Wall Street overexuberance. Last week, Citi analyst Geoff Meacham downgraded Moderna’s stock to a sell rating, arguing that the roughly 200% share price surge since the company announced positive news for its melanoma vaccine back in August may have been “outsized.” Shares of Moderna slipped nearly 3% last week.