Aussie Ban on Teen Social Media Use Is Trending. Will It Go Viral?

Australian teens under 16 years old were kicked off major social platforms yesterday as governments and parents around the world grow increasingly skeptical that Big Tech will keep kids safe without intervention. The affected platforms include Facebook, Instagram, Kick, Reddit, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, Twitch, X and YouTube. About 1.5 million, or 95%, of Australian 13- to 15-year-olds have used top social media sites.

Several other countries and US states are considering similar crackdowns, though few go as far as Australia’s.

Logged Out

Social media companies stand to lose billions in ad revenue if teens around the world are kicked off the platforms, not to mention the chance to get in front of potential lifelong scrollers early. A Harvard study found social platforms made $11 billion in revenue from ads targeted to kids and teens in 2022, with Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube garnering the bulk of those billions.

To avoid that fate, Meta expanded restrictions on teens’ Instagram accounts this summer to make the feeds they see PG-13. YouTube added age-estimating tech in July to better curate its platform to kids and teens, while Snap launched its version of driver’s ed, but for social media, in September.

It’s not enough for critics, some of whom are following Australia’s example:

Malaysia plans to ban teens from social media starting next year. Denmark, Canada and Japan could be next as those countries debate bans of their own. A bill also sought to block teens from using some social sites in the US (called the RESET Act), but US lawmakers seem to have put it on the back burner in favor of other safety proposals that aren’t outright bans.

Some states are becoming stricter: Florida plans to start booting anyone under 14 off social media and requiring parental approval for 14- and 15-year-olds. Nebraska passed a bill requiring parental approval for minors, too. More than 40 states have sued companies like Meta over concerns about teen social media addiction.

Easier Said Than Done: Companies including Google have warned that age limits are difficult to enforce. Australian teens have already found workarounds, including logging in with VPNs, or, as one teen told The Wall Street Journal, scanning their sibling’s face to fool facial analysis software.