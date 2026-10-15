Alts Goose Wall Street’s Wealth Units in Third Quarter
Despite rain clouds in the economy, many of Wall Street’s biggest banks reported stellar earnings in the third quarter.
Sign up for market insights, wealth management practice essentials and industry updates.
There’s always money in the wealth division.
Despite some clouds hanging over the economy — rising oil prices, a $40 trillion national debt, mounting trade tensions and a Big Mac costing $6 (Stop us, we’re spiraling!) — Wall Street’s biggest banks and investment managers have reported solid third-quarter results, with wealth management being a big part of that.
And it’s not just rising markets and higher fees. Firms are making strategic moves to attract clients and boost asset flows, with alternative investments emerging as a growth driver for some wealth divisions.
Alternative Motives
Goldman Sachs reported more than $5 billion in revenue for its asset and wealth management division, up 14% year over year. The results reflected significantly higher management and incentive fees, along with higher assets under supervision. Fees from alternative investments reached $860 million, up 43% year over year. Alternative investment assets under supervision also climbed $32 billion to a record $491 billion.
“They have an incredible ability to leverage their institutional side to deliver top-tier alternative products to ultra-high-net-worth families,” said Gabriel Shahin, CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning.
Wells Fargo reported $603 million in net income from its wealth and investment management unit, up 19% from a year earlier. CEO Charlie Scharf said on the earnings call that the bank had increased alternative product offerings on its platform by 30% this year.
“Clients are hungry for yield and noncorrelated returns,” Shahin said. “Private credit and structured products are grabbing a lot of mindshare.”
Here’s a quick look at other results from this week:
- Morgan Stanley reported record wealth management revenue of $9.1 billion and $232 billion in net new assets.
- Bank of America reported $7.1 billion in revenue from its global wealth unit, which includes Merrill Lynch, with $20 billion in quarterly AUM flows.
Living in the Citi
Citigroup’s wealth division had a banger of a quarter, reporting $585 million in net income, up 93% year over year. Client investment assets rose 15% to $759 billion.
“Citi is a behemoth, but in the wealth management space, they’re the little guy relative to JPMorgan and Wells Fargo,” said Edison Byzyka, CIO at Credent Wealth Management. A few years ago, Citi’s wealth division faced multiple headaches including executive turnover and questions about its ability to capture more of its clients’ wealth. “It was a kind of organized chaos for a time at Citi, and it looks like that ship has definitely turned around,” Byzyka said.
Missed It by That Much. In a rare miss, JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank, fell short of analysts’ overall earnings expectations. Its asset and wealth division, however, reported $1.8 billion in net income, up 11% year over year. AUM reached $5.2 trillion, up 13%. And client asset flows were strong, hitting $263 billion.
“When you get as big as JPMorgan and you can still generate that much in net inflows, it’s really quite impressive,” Byzyka said.