Fidelity’s New Custody Minimum Could Impact 1,150 RIAs

Fidelity apparently has bigger fish to fry.

The financial giant shocked many in the advisor community last week when it told RIAs that, beginning June 30, 2027, they must hold at least $100 million in client assets on Fidelity’s platform to continue using it as a custodian. The threshold previously applied only to advisors newly joining the platform, but will now extend to all firms. “We recognize that change requires thoughtful planning, and Fidelity has committed to providing firms with time to evaluate their options,” a spokesperson said.

And now, we have an idea of the potential impact of the change.

AdvizorPro data identified about 1,150 RIAs across the country that could be affected. For many smaller firms, that means finding a new custodian, a potentially disruptive process that comes as other major industry players are also raising thresholds or changing their offerings. “To essentially terminate long-standing relationships with good clients, it’s surprising and disappointing,” said Dagan LaCorte, a managing member at L&L Partners Wealth Management. “I’ve been with them for 20 years.”

Fidelity, however, said the change would impact just a few hundred firms, less than 1% of its total clearing and custody of assets under administration. A spokesperson said the majority of those firms are multi-custodial.

News to Me

While many advisors received notice about the change, others say they didn’t.

“It seems that everyone in the world knows that this is happening except me,” said Stuart Ruff, founder of Ruff Choices Investment Management. “I’m not anywhere near that [$100 million], and I never will be.” Ruff has used Fidelity as a custodian for about 15 years and said he will likely have to make a switch next year. “It’s not something that I want to spend time doing, but sometimes you’re in a situation where you have no choice,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect the change to affect client retention.

How Much Is Your Practice Worth? This calculator is designed to give you a framework for thinking about how much your personal book or a larger practice is worth. Your inputs are never shared with your firm. 1 Firm Profile 2 Your Profile 3 Valuation Results How Much Is Your Practice Worth? This calculator is designed to give you a framework for thinking about how much your personal book or a larger practice is worth. The data inputs are powered by Diamond Consultants, a firm at the center of many of the biggest advisor moves in recent years. Importantly, your inputs are NEVER shared with your firm. Firm Profile Annual Firm Revenue* Fee-Based Revenue %* Select one <50% 50–75% 75–90% 90%+ Revenue Growth Trend* Select one Declining (<0%) Flat (0–3%) Moderate (3–7%) Strong (7%+) Firm Profile (continued) Total AUM* Select one <$100M $100–250M $250–500M $500M–$1B $1B+ Average Client Household Size* Select one <$1M $1–3M $3–10M $10M+ Top 10 Clients as % of Revenue* Select one <10% 10–25% 25%+ Firm Structure* Select one Solo advisor Lead + support Ensemble Your Profile Complete Your Profile to Receive Your Results First Name* Last Name* Current Affiliation Model* Select one Employee Independent Hybrid Other Current Firm Name* Personal Email Address* ZIP Code* Valuation Results Valuation is an Art, Not a Science Estimated Firm Value We used your data to come up with a representative range of what your book (or firm) could be worth. This is just a baseline — valuation will always depend on narratives, buyer demand, scarcity factors and a whole host of other variables. Low end of the range … High end of the range … Edit Inputs Back Next Submit By submitting, I authorize The Daily Upside to share my responses, including my email address, with Diamond Consultants, Mercer Advisors, and Focus Financial for email outreach. See our Privacy Policy for details, including how to opt out of sharing your information.

Disruption Junction. Fidelity’s decision is not an isolated event, but rather the “latest string in custodian chaos,” according to Tim Welsh, founder of consultant Nexus Strategy. “We’ve never seen this many anti-RIA announcements,” Welsh said, adding that changing custodians is one of the biggest disruptions an advisor can face:

Next year, Charles Schwab will raise the minimum asset level for clients eligible for referral to its Schwab Advisor Network to $5 million. The company also doubled the minimum assets for RIAs participating in the program from $250 million to $500 million earlier this year.

A Schwab spokesperson previously told Advisor Upside that the change reflects where the program is already headed, adding that more than half of SAN’s net flows come from clients with at least $10 million.

Altruist, often viewed as a preferred custodian for breakaway advisors, is being acquired by Vanguard, a deal Welsh described as Altruist being “gobbled up.” Meanwhile, BNY Pershing is retiring Wove as a standalone platform and folding its technology into its broader wealth-solutions business, Wealth Management reported.

It all marks a significant shift occurring in the custodian industry, Welsh told Advisor Upside. “Everyone used to think Schwab and Fidelity were their friends,” he said. “Now they’re not.”