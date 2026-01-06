Advisors Share New Year’s Resolutions for 2026

January is a time of new beginnings for everyone, and wealth managers are no different.

The end of December can be an especially busy time for advisors, who are dealing with everything from taxes to estate planning for clients in the upcoming year. There’s also the extra work of creating plans for new clients or setting fresh goals for existing ones. But the new year can be a great opportunity to connect with clients by scheduling “clean slate meetings,” said Nicholas Erwin, a CFP and senior managing director at US Capital Wealth.

“In January, I get lots of phone calls from folks focused on the legacy and philanthropic strategy side of it,” he said. “[They] use the new year as an excellent catalyst to reach out to us and their advisory team and say, ‘We want to get together and come up with a strategy on the wealth transfer aspect.’”

New Year, New Me

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions for clients is getting more organized, said Joon Um, a financial planner at Secure Tax & Accounting, and advisors can be there to help. This can include consolidating accounts, cleaning up old retirement plans and simplifying finances. Others want to save more intentionally, whether it’s by increasing retirement contributions, building emergency reserves or automating savings. “Better outcomes usually come not from radical changes, but from small improvements applied consistently,” Um added.

Another way to help clients is by pushing back against so-called lifestyle creep, or the increase in spending that usually accompanies an increase in earnings. “Year-end raises and bonuses feel like ‘extra,’ and are well-earned throughout the year, but if they aren’t intentionally directed, they’re quickly absorbed in cash flow,” said Matthew Hess, CFP and financial advisor with Berman McAleer. “I’m encouraging clients to automate savings and investments tied specifically to new or elevated compensation. This way, the financial momentum increases without changing how they live.”

Ahead of the Curve. As for advisor priorities in 2026, AI and getting to know the next generation of clients are top-of-mind this year. “I definitely see the value of getting to know the second generation and spouses of each of the families that we work with,” said Erwin. “We’d like to get to meet each of them, if we don’t know them already.”