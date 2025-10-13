JPMorgan Patent Would Double-Check AI-Generated Code

AI can always write for you, but it’s not always right.

That’s why JPMorgan wants to double-check its LLM’s homework. The company is seeking to patent “a method and a system for obtaining an evaluation of a quality of software code” generated by an LLM.

First, a user gives instructions for a task, including the output they’re looking for. The system sends that information, along with a list of available APIs, to the LLM. It asks the LLM to choose just one API and write the code using it.

Next, the LLM replies with the API it chose, as well as the code it wrote based on the instructions. Then, the system runs that code to see if the task is properly run, with the expected result.



At the end of the process, the system checks the code’s quality: its accuracy, its reliability and robustness, and its consistency.

JPMorgan has sought patents to ensure accuracy before. Last year, the largest US bank looked into how machine learning and blockchain can fact-check. And accuracy has always been an issue tech companies are eyeing: Microsoft is also worried about AI code generation issues and wants to target AI bias, and IBM is trying to use AI to fix issues with AI.