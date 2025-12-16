JPMorgan Launches Tokenized Money-Market Fund
Innovative as the tokenized funds may be for JPMorgan, the bank is actually chasing an existing trend on Wall Street.
Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.
Quiet, please! Genius (Act) at work.
Today, JPMorgan is rolling out its first-ever tokenized money-market fund on the Ethereum blockchain, the bank announced on Monday. The move comes after the passage of the Genius Act in July, which created a new nationwide regulatory framework for the burgeoning economy of tokenized-dollar stablecoins. But JPMorgan is capitalizing on not one, but two, booming trends.
Stable Setting
Stablecoins, obviously, are a popular asset class: According to CoinGecko data seen by The Wall Street Journal, the total market cap of all stablecoins has reached $300 billion. That’s staggering, but still small potatoes compared with the enormous growth in demand for money-market funds, whose assets have grown from $6.9 trillion to $7.7 trillion over the course of 2025 alone, according to data from the Investment Company Institute seen by the WSJ.
With the My OnChain Net Yield Fund, or MONY (our hat-tip to whoever coined that one), JPMorgan is offering qualified investors the best of both worlds. (To be clear, qualified investors include individuals with at least $5 million in investments or institutions with at least $25 million, who can invest a minimum of $1 million into MONY). Typical for money-market funds, it invests in safe assets that usually yield more than bank accounts, like US Treasury securities. Meanwhile, the tokenization “provides increased transparency, peer-to-peer transferability and the potential for broader collateral usage within the blockchain ecosystem,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Innovative it may be for JPMorgan, but the bank is actually chasing an existing trend on Wall Street:
- The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund launched in March of last year, before the Genius Act, and remains the world’s largest tokenized money-market fund with more than $1.8 billion in assets under management.
- In July, just a week after the passage of the Genius Act, Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon partnered to launch digital tokens that show ownership of existing money-market funds run by Wall Street institutions.
New Year’s Resolution: Ahead of Congress’s holiday recess, lawmakers have been batting around a second major bill regulating cryptocurrency markets that would split the industry’s oversight between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. On Monday, however, Politico reported that a vote on the bill has now likely been punted until January. Passage of the bill is probably a major New Year’s resolution for the crypto lobby. Well, that and getting bitcoin’s price back above $90,000.