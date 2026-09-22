Nissan Revs Up Gas/Electric with New Type of Hybrid
Hybrids made up 19% of US auto sales last month, JD Power found, selling twice as fast as gas-powered cars in the second quarter.
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Nissan’s going rogue with a new kind of hybrid engine. The Rogue Hybrid, unveiled yesterday, brings new technology to the US at a time when road-trippers are hesitant to buy plug-in vehicles that might run out of charge on Zzyzx Road.
Traditional hybrid engines route electricity both directly to the car’s wheels and to a battery operating in parallel, switching between the two power sources. Nissan’s “e-Power” hybrid system doesn’t send any gas power to the wheels; instead, it uses gas to power a generator that charges a battery.
The car’s tailor-made for the US market, where Nissan has been ramping up.
Nissan’s US Tune-Up
E-Power is new tech for the US, but not around the world; Nissan has sold more than 1.6 million e-Power-equipped vehicles globally since debuting them a decade ago in Japan. It took three generations of the Rogue before Nissan felt the cars could efficiently handle high-speed freeway commutes. The Rogue’s new engine has a power boost that’s made with speeding and swerving Americans in mind.
It’s part of Nissan’s strategy to double down on the North American market, which has become a bright spot for the Japanese automaker:
- Nissan’s global sales dropped nearly 7% in the first half of the year, while US sales held steady (up 0.3%). Nissan is now maxing out its production at US factories as it tries to limit its exposure to tariffs.
- The Japanese automaker seems confident its new Rogue model can outmaneuver Toyota’s popular RAV4 Hybrid; Nissan dealerships even plan to stock some RAV4s just so shoppers can test drive and compare both models. The Rogue could also compete with extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) that can be plugged in for a charge and fueled up with gas.
Middle Lane: Hybrids made up 19% of US auto sales last month, JD Power found, selling twice as fast as gas-powered cars in the second quarter. Hybrids promise more miles per gallon than gas-only cars as pain at the pump related to the Iran War persists.