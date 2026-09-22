Nissan’s going rogue with a new kind of hybrid engine. The Rogue Hybrid, unveiled yesterday, brings new technology to the US at a time when road-trippers are hesitant to buy plug-in vehicles that might run out of charge on Zzyzx Road.

Traditional hybrid engines route electricity both directly to the car’s wheels and to a battery operating in parallel, switching between the two power sources. Nissan’s “e-Power” hybrid system doesn’t send any gas power to the wheels; instead, it uses gas to power a generator that charges a battery.

The car’s tailor-made for the US market, where Nissan has been ramping up.

Nissan’s US Tune-Up

E-Power is new tech for the US, but not around the world; Nissan has sold more than 1.6 million e-Power-equipped vehicles globally since debuting them a decade ago in Japan. It took three generations of the Rogue before Nissan felt the cars could efficiently handle high-speed freeway commutes. The Rogue’s new engine has a power boost that’s made with speeding and swerving Americans in mind.

It’s part of Nissan’s strategy to double down on the North American market, which has become a bright spot for the Japanese automaker:

Nissan’s global sales dropped nearly 7% in the first half of the year, while US sales held steady (up 0.3%). Nissan is now maxing out its production at US factories as it tries to limit its exposure to tariffs.

The Japanese automaker seems confident its new Rogue model can outmaneuver Toyota’s popular RAV4 Hybrid; Nissan dealerships even plan to stock some RAV4s just so shoppers can test drive and compare both models. The Rogue could also compete with extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) that can be plugged in for a charge and fueled up with gas.

Middle Lane: Hybrids made up 19% of US auto sales last month, JD Power found, selling twice as fast as gas-powered cars in the second quarter. Hybrids promise more miles per gallon than gas-only cars as pain at the pump related to the Iran War persists.