Many Americans Say a Thanksgiving Plane Trip Won’t Fly. They’re Taking the Bus Instead

Flight controllers are getting paid again, but air travel hasn’t yet regained its lost altitude with the flying public. The result: “Buses are cool,” according to Flix North America CEO Kai Boysan, who said that bookings for FlixBus and sister brand Greyhound are up 17% this Thanksgiving. That jibes with the American Bus Association’s finding that the number of passengers taking buses this holiday weekend is up double-digits compared with last year, rising as high as 30% on some routes.

Some Americans may have opted for alternate modes of travel as they planned trips during the government shutdown, before the FAA rolled back flight reductions. But demand for grounded travel, from buses to trains, was already rising before airlines hit the government-caused turbulence.

Planes, Trains, Automobiles, Etc.

More than 80 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, AAA estimated, setting a new record and up 2% from last year. Nine in ten of those will be traveling by car, while about 6 million will fly and 25 million will take an alternative mode of travel, like a bus, train or boat. Air travel’s expected to rise 2% compared to last year, while alt-travel’s predicted to surge more than 8%, with AAA adding that buses and trains could see an additional boost from last-minute bookings as travelers skip the skies post-shutdown.

It’s not just buses getting a boost:

Amtrak just reported a record year, with trips from October of last year through this September jumping more than 5% to an all-time high. The train company also recorded record revenues, and after pumping $5.5 billion into upgrading stations and such, it plans to secure a profit by 2028.

More Americans are also combining their journey and destination by taking cruises, with AAA expecting more than 20 million Americans to do so this year. During Thanksgiving, the Caribbean is especially popular.

On a Budget: Even before the government shutdown grounded flights, travelers had grown wary of delays and cancellations that leave them stuck sleeping at the airport. Boysan said Flix Buses and Greyhounds depart on time 97% of the time. He also pointed to upgrades in buses, including wifi and power outlets. Amtrak has also invested in upgrading its aging fleet. However, the biggest selling point for picking buses and trains could be price: AAA found the average domestic roundtrip flight costs $700. And while budget-conscious customers opt for affordability when they can, airlines are increasingly catering to wealthier fliers who can splurge on roomier seats.