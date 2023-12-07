Online Luxury Shopping Just Isn’t Cool Anymore

Shopping for Fabergé eggs online?

If not, we present you the gift of schadenfreude: The e-commerce luxury market has taken a big dip, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. While this isn’t necessarily the end of the world for luxury brands themselves, the platforms that sell them are in hot water — especially as discount e-commerce apps sweep the US.

Where Did You Get That Bag?

Growth in luxury goods has hit a rough patch this year. French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon, reported slowing growth in October. It wrote it off as demand returning to something resembling normal after a few bumper years fueled by pent-up pandemic demand — although it did hat-tip inflation in regard to its premium drinks businesses.

According to the WSJ, a disproportionate amount of the sales slowdown has been online. Two luxury online retailers, Farfetch and MyTheresa, have each suffered roughly 90% drops in their market value since they went public, the WSJ said. This comes as two upstart low-budget e-retailers duke it out for consumers:

China’s newest e-commerce exports, Temu and Shein (Shein is now headquartered in Singapore but was originally founded in China) have been in fierce global competition. Temu filed a US lawsuit against Shein in July, accusing it of unlawfully trying to elbow Temu out of the US market.

Now, Temu seems to have the upper hand, thanks to the frankly unnerving discounts it can offer shoppers. Its US November sales were triple those of Shein, Bloomberg reported.

Avocad-no Toast: With a year of extremely belligerent macroeconomics almost behind us, it’s no wonder shoppers have more of a head for bargains. In the UK, where inflation has been more stubborn than in the US, even high-end shoppers are trading down, as boutique supermarket Waitrose said customers are opting for less adventurous meals. The prime example? Putting smushed peas on toast instead of that all-time millennial favorite (and the reason none of them have a mortgage) avocado.

– Isobel Asher Hamilton