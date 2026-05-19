NextEra Energy Predicts Dominion Takeover Will Reduce Customers’ Power Bills

NextEra Energy is big already. Will getting even bigger be better? Its investors and customers alike will find out if the company pulls off the merger with Dominion Energy announced Monday.

In addition to landing the combined business the title of world’s largest regulated electric utility, the deal will make it the world’s leader in global renewable energy and battery storage, the US leader in natural gas generation, and put it in second place in US nuclear power generation. The merger, executives said, will unlock value for shareholders by capitalizing on the energy-hungry AI boom and simultaneously ease electricity bills for consumers.

Tell Me It’s AI Without Telling Me It’s AI

The smaller company in the deal, Dominion, powers the world’s data center capital in northern Virginia. That’s where more than 12% of global operational data center capacity resides, according to research firm Synergy. Dominion’s shares climbed 9.4% Monday following the merger announcement, bringing its market cap to roughly $59 billion. Florida-headquartered NextEra, which would acquire Dominion in the $67 billion deal, is the most valuable utility on the S&P 500. NextEra shares slid 4.6% Monday, lowering its market cap to $186 billion.

While the words artificial intelligence do not appear in the press release about the merger, it doesn’t take a chatbot to tell you AI is written all over this. Big Tech could spend more than $700 billion on the AI race this year alone, according to estimates. US utilities are gearing up to spend $1.4 trillion over the next five years to meet the resulting “AInsatiable” demand for electricity. The downside for consumers is that the demands of data center hyperscalers are increasingly outpacing supply, leading to higher electricity bills (and record utility profits). NextEra says the merger can benefit everyone:

For Nextera shareholders, the company said it expects 9% or more in additional adjusted earnings per share growth through 2032. As it happens, the company is already working with one AI hyperscaler, Google, on accelerating nuclear deployment.

For consumers, NextEra CEO John Ketchum said that “scale matters more than ever— not for the sake of size, but because scale translates into capital and operating efficiencies.” He argued the combined entity’s efficiencies will translate to more affordable electricity “in the long run.”

Charging You More: The US Energy Information Administration said last week that it expects electricity demand to rise 1.3% this year and 3.1% in 2027, and predicted residential electricity prices will surge 5% this year.