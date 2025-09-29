Is Nuclear Startup Oklo Losing (Market) Power?

Nuclear energy firm Oklo may be teetering on something of a meltdown — no, not that kind. Shares of the Sam Altman-backed company shed more than 20% of their value through the back half of last week as insiders engaged in a sizable stock selloff. Goldman Sachs analysts are now telling clients to proceed with caution. So what’s happening to one of the year’s hottest stocks?

Cherno-bull or Cherno-bear?

Before last week, Oklo’s stock had soared more than 550% since the start of the year, reflecting industry-wide hype as Big Tech, backed by a friendly administration, sought to revive nuclear energy to power its massive AI data center ambitions. But, as with much of the AI hype, the excitement surrounding Oklo may have been a case of putting the radioactive cart before the horse.

The firm remains pre-revenue and has yet to finalize a power purchase agreement. Any commercial operations are still at least a couple of years away. It’s why more than a few players saw last week as a time to tap the brakes:

On Wednesday, Goldman initiated coverage of Oklo stock with a neutral rating, saying the company’s bloated valuation and the “heavy capital burden” of actually operating nuclear plants could lead to an 11% share price decline in the next year.

Meanwhile, according to Verity data seen by CNBC, myriad insiders have used the opportunity created by the peaking stock to cash out some holdings: CFO Craig Bealmear sold $9.4 million of stock in the week ending September 19, followed by company director Michael Klein selling $6.7 million worth of shares and CEO Jacob DeWitte unloading $3 million in the form of a gift last week.

Lighting Up: In the meantime, the massive boom in data centers continues to drive up energy costs. In a report last month, the US Energy Information Administration found that the nationwide average retail residential price for 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity rose 6.5% from May 2024 to May 2025. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, some of the country’s biggest spikes can be attributed to rising data center activity.