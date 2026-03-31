There’s a Clear Winner from the Shutdown’s Disruptive Airport Delays

Clear Secure has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times, and its stock has surged as long airport lines lead fliers to sign up for the time-saving service.

Downloads of the Clear app climbed toward 300,000 for March, when the shutdown started sowing chaos at airports, Sensor Tower found. That’s more than three times the number for the same time last year. Appfigures Intelligence found downloads this Sunday were up 625% compared with the app’s daily average in January and February.

Clear could have more runway for expansion. Even though President Trump signed an executive order to fast-track sending paychecks to TSA agents who’ve been calling in sick as they wait for their shutdown-delayed pay, long airport lines aren’t expected to shrink overnight.

Big Biometric Ambitions

Clear’s shares spiked more than 60% from February 23, when it shared strong earnings guidance, to a month later. It maintained most of those gains even after Trump unveiled his plan to pay TSA agents. After all, Clear is an annual membership, so even if signups stall as delays ease, new subscribers are already set up on yearlong plans.

Most of the company’s revenue comes from the $209 Clear Plus subscription, which lets passengers cut to the front of the TSA line at 60 US airports. In the winter quarter, the company’s revenue rose 16% and total bookings increased by more than 25%.

Clear is also pushing its biometric business beyond the airport:

Clear’s business-focused offshoot, Clear1, hit a bookings record last quarter. The company has been striking deals with hospitals and other healthcare organizations to roll out its line-expediting tech for patients. The company recently signed a contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Clear has also partnered with Epic, an electronic medical records platform known for its MyChart patient portal. The team-up allows for one-step setup and ID verification.

Time Is Money: Clear has built a cult following among travelers who like to show up for flights five minutes before boarding. But haters have wondered what makes Clear Plus worth paying a premium over TSA PreCheck, the government’s line-cutting program that costs about $80 for five years. Frequent fliers may already have credit cards that cover both services, like the American Express Platinum card. Other travelers may need to see a big difference between TSA and Clear lines to pony up for Clear Plus, the kind of difference that emerges during a partial government shutdown.