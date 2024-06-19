The AI Bubble isn’t as Bubbly as It Looks

AI isn’t a bubble, it’s a soufflé, and it’s already started to de-puff.

The value of some AI-linked firms has indeed gone stratospheric — the biggest being chipmaker Nvidia, whose market cap this week surpassed Microsoft’s to take the crown of world’s most-valuable company. But Nvidia is an outlier, not just among chipmakers but AI hypebeasts in general, according to a new Financial Times analysis published Wednesday.

To Nvidia and Beyond

Our regular readers will be pretty familiar with Nvidia’s rise, but as a quick recap: Over the past 10 years, Nvidia’s stock has gone up by around 28,000%. Over the same time period, Microsoft’s stock went up a paltry 825%. But Nvidia’s rise isn’t because it builds verbose chatbots or uncanny image-generators; its value has skyrocketed because it underpins the physical supply chain behind generative AI products like OpenAI’s Chat-GPT, so much so that the G7 may be preparing to step in. It’s also a fairly simple case of good numbers, as Nvidia’s revenue has seen consistent quarter-on-quarter revenue growth. In its most recent earnings report, Nvidia said revenue vaulted 18% compared to the previous quarter, and 262% year-over-year.

But Nvidia and its hardware do not reflect the reality for broader, more software-anchored AI companies, most of which remain technologies in search of a business model. The FT examined the stocks belonging to companies in Citi’s “AI Winners Basket” and found that more than 50% of those firms have lost value this year — a significant deflation given 75% of them rose in value in 2023. It also found AI investment funds have had a much more ambivalent 2024 than the year before, suggesting a broad downturn:

It’s possible that we’re at the stage of the generative AI hype cycle when investors are more discerning about which companies with an “.AI” suffix they give money to.

Companies are also beating the AI drum a little less vigorously. Bloomberg reported in May that references to AI on company earnings calls dropped over 56% from Q1 of this year to Q2.

“When I ask our analysts outside the tech sector if they have significantly changed their cost or revenue projections as a result of AI, there’s a lot of shrugging of shoulders, which says to me that this is evolution, not revolution,” UBS chief strategist Bhanu Baweja told Bloomberg at the time.

Going Soft: Nvidia also has a soft side. This week it agreed to buy Shoreline, a startup that makes software for automatically tracking down and troubleshooting problems in computer systems. A source told Bloomberg the deal pegs Shoreline’s valuation at $100 million, although neither company confirmed it. Nvidia is also an investor in Perplexity, which wants to make a Google-killing AI search engine — but on Wednesday, Wired published a piece accusing Perplexity of scraping bits of the web (including Wired’s own journalism) it said it wouldn’t. The magazine also said Perplexity yielded seriously false answers to questions — like wrongly summarizing a Wired article to say it accused a named police officer of committing a crime. We don’t need our AI to fake it until it makes it.