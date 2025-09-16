What to Ask During Client Discovery Meetings

If you’re going to bring on new clients, you’ve got to nail the Q&A.

Building trust with clients takes time and effort. While investment returns remain central, today’s clients also want connection and understanding from their advisors. That trust starts with asking the right questions, especially during discovery meetings where potential clients are hoping to learn more about the services advisors provide. By asking open-ended questions, advisors can give clients space to reflect on goals in ways they may never have before.

“Don’t think of discovery conversations as a way to discover something about the client, but as a way the client will discover something about themselves,” said Lawrence Smith, president of ELS Vision Wealth Management.

Silence is Golden

Advisors, especially women and Black wealth managers, may feel pressure to showcase all their knowledge during discovery meetings, but dominating the conversation often overwhelms clients, Smith said during a session panel at the Association of African American Financial Advisors conference in Washington last week. “It’s a habit to be a salesperson — don’t do that,” he said. Instead, ask open-ended questions and let silence do the work. For example, asking how a client would feel about an ex-spouse inheriting family wealth sparks reflection, without requiring immediate answers.

Between the Lines

Asking the right questions first requires listening, said Cassandra Stiff, an advisor with Lady Insurance and Financial Services who was also on the panel. During one meeting, a client kept saying she didn’t want to lose money, and Stiff eventually discovered the phrase was guidance from her brother, not the client’s real concern. Once they clarified her actual goal of building wealth, Stiff crafted a more aggressive plan with a focus on adding risk. “Although the brother still advises her, she trusts me, and she’s still making money,” Stiff said. Other pointers include:

Asking questions like “what’s your monthly expenses?” that are simple and necessary.

Keep in mind, certain clients might not respond because they don’t know the answer, they’re embarrassed to say, or in some cases, it’s painful to discuss.

“I’ve got to take it at [their] pace versus my pace,” Stiff said.

Flip the Script. Not every client responds to the same prompts, and advisors must be able to adapt in real time. “If you walk in with a pre-loaded script of what you’re going to say, you’re going to miss something,” said Brandon Dixon-James, president of Resilient Wealth Management. Additionally, jargon phrases like “alpha,” “beta” and “standard deviation,” are likely going to turn clients away. “If someone looks at a watch to know what time it is, they don’t need to know how the watch works,” Dixon-James said.