5 Gold ETFs With Glittering Prospects in 2026

After gold ETFs crushed markets in 2025, should we expect a repeat performance in the next 12 months? Apparently so. While volatility always plays a role in the precious metal’s prices, there’s a prevailing bullish outlook for 2026 in forecasts from the likes of JPMorgan and Bank of America, which see gold hitting $5,000 an ounce by the fourth quarter. The fervor is bolstered by gold’s surge of more than 75% over the past year, thanks in part to growing ETF and central bank demand, coupled with geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Year-Ahead Trends

As the financial world ponders what lies ahead for bullion, here’s a quick snapshot of trends to monitor:

Gold-mining ETF outperformance: According to many reports, gold mining ETFs will continue to shine, perhaps even outperforming the physical metal itself in 2026.

Continuing robust inflows: According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs reported inflows six months in a row last year, led by Asia. Building on that momentum, JPMorgan Global Research predicts sustained investor demand for the precious metal, with around 250 metric tons of inflows into ETFs in 2026.

A legacy to low-cost shift : After the price of gold hit record levels in late 2025, surpassing $4,500 per ounce, experts forecast that investors' migration from legacy gold ETFs to low-cost "mini" and "micro" funds will become more pronounced.

: After the price of gold hit record levels in late 2025, surpassing $4,500 per ounce, experts forecast that investors’ migration from legacy gold ETFs to low-cost “mini” and “micro” funds will become more pronounced. APAC growth: With gold ownership soaring in key markets such as India and China, analysts expect sustained inflows across the APAC region this year from investors who see gold as a hedge against risk.

Poised to Shine

A variety of gold and mining ETFs are poised to benefit from the precious metal’s record-breaking run in 2026. Among them are: