Stock Buybacks are the Ultimate Gift for Companies in Record Year

Two more sleeps til Christmas: Those are words that will leave any last-minute holiday shopper sweaty at the brow.

Executives at blue chip companies, however, will be sleeping easy. Their firms already bought themselves the greatest gift of all: a piece of themselves. This month marks the end of what Goldman Sachs estimates will be a record year for stock buybacks, with a volume of roughly $930 billion representing a 13% increase over 2023.

930 Billion Steps to Achieving Self-Love

Apple, the world’s largest company by market capitalization, spent $25.4 billion buying its own stock in the third quarter, up 19% year-over-year. The company’s stock, up 32% on the year, is a longtime hot commodity. Nvidia, whose shares are the new hot commodity, spent $12.7 billion on buybacks in the same period. That’s up 176% YoY, a gain close to its stock’s 172% rise this year.

This craze is not just the province of tech giants: Bank of America spent $3.5 billion on buybacks in the third quarter, good for a 250% increase from a year ago, while rival JP Morgan spent $6.4 billion in the quarter, a 167% YoY increase.

So why buy yourself? Part of it has to do with supply and demand: When the number of outstanding shares falls, there’s often a perception that what’s left is worth more. Another part is confidence: Buybacks signal companies are confident they can keep generating strong cash flow and believe they’re worth their increasingly lofty valuations. Generally, that’s good news for shareholders:

In this climate, with the market up, shareholders that are selling — buybacks have to come from somewhere, after all — get an immediate payout and a return on their investment.

Those hanging on are also earning record dividends: Third-quarter dividends from S&P 500 companies rose 2.4% over the previous quarter to a record $157 billion, and gained 9% YoY.

“Q4 2024 buybacks appear to have increased so far, even as stock prices have moved up, as companies’ stock up on issues needed for employee options,” Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a buyback report.

The Odd Man Out: Would you bet against Warren Buffett? Well, right now, he’s not even betting on himself. With $325 billion in cash reserves at his Berkshire Hathaway, last month’s third-quarter results revealed he opted not to buy back shares for the first time in six years. It’s a sign that Buffett, who prefers to buy at “bargain” prices, thinks his company might be overvalued. The Oracle of Omaha’s instincts aside, Goldman thinks other firms will remain hot on themselves: The bank is forecasting that next year’s buybacks will top $1 trillion.