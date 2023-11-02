Consumer

Starbucks, Coffee Drinkers Don’t Have Time for a Struggling Economy

(Photo by Ben White on Unsplash)
Sign up for insightful business news.

During tough times, people may make lunch at home, cancel a streaming subscription or two, drive less. But don’t even think about coming for the coffee.

Shares of Starbucks jumped more than 9% Thursday after the company posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings, highlighting how the coffee chain with more than 35,000 locations around the world might be the closest thing to recession-proof.

Don’t Talk to Me Before I’ve Had My…

Starbucks has had a tumultuous few years, with moves to unionize among thousands of workers, and longtime CEO Howard Schultz stepping down from his position and the board. Plus, there was that weird olive oil coffee that was upsetting customers’ stomachs.

But none of that matters much when customers jonesing for a caffeine fix keep walking through the door:

  • Starbucks reported $9.38 billion in revenue for the quarter, outpacing Wall Street’s predictions after coming up light in Q3. The company expects revenue to grow between 10% and 12% in its next fiscal year.
  • Price increases during pumpkin spice season — the holiest of all coffee seasons — haven’t deterred patrons either, as both global sales and average customer bills increased 8% and 4%, respectively.

New CEO Laxman Narasimhan teased a new strategic plan the company is calling the Triple-Shot Reinvention, which involves scaling the brand’s digital presence and saving $3 billion over the next three years, mostly in supply-chain improvements.

Chains that Never Break: Starbucks isn’t the only international brand that will likely be around till the Sun explodes. Earlier this week, Chipotle said Q3 revenue rose 11%, thanks to menu price hikes. The trend continued for McDonald’s, which beat Q3 estimates with revenue jumping 14%. Sorry, Disney, Max, Hulu, et al. When people can’t afford new homes and cars, what else are they going to spend their money on if not coffee, burritos, or burgers?

Sponsored Upside By
RealtyMogul

Investing in the Gateway Cities to the American Dream

Demand destruction is a fallacy. Demand hasn’t evaporated, it has simply transformed.
Read More
Healthcare

Moderna Takes $1.3 Billion Hit From Sluggish Covid Vaccine Uptake

Moderna posted a quarterly loss of $3.63 billion, half of which was accounted for by unused Covid-19 shots past their expiration date.

Read More
Big Tech

FTC Gets Specific in its Amazon Antitrust Case

(Photo by Daniel Oberhaus under CC BY 2.0)

Amazon, at the behest of its billionaire founder, intentionally packed its search results pages with junk ads, the FTC alleges.

Read More
Industrials

Sugar Shortages Loom as Supply Gets Sticky

Logistical holdups at ports in Brazil combined with poor sugar crops in other major sugar-producing nations is stretching supply of the crop.

Read More
Deep Dives more
Healthcare

Moderna Takes $1.3 Billion Hit From Sluggish Covid Vaccine Uptake

Consumer

Starbucks, Coffee Drinkers Don’t Have Time for a Struggling Economy

Recent News
Regulation

Betting Startup Sues Feds After Election Markets Plan is Rejected

Real Estate

Washington DC Sues Landlords, RealPage in Alleged Rent-Fixing Scheme

Power Corridor

A Bottomless Congressional Conflagration

Power Corridor

SBF’s Own Words Prove His Downfall