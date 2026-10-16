Tesla’s Long-Awaited Roadster 2 Revs Up Hype Over Revenue

Tesla’s newest Roadster briefly hovered (yes, hovered) three times in a demo last night — in one instance, it launched over a handful of Tesla vehicles, flipped and touched back down. CEO Elon Musk said the car was created as a collab with SpaceX, hence its vapor-spewing thrusters.

Just don’t expect to see hordes of Teslas leapfrogging gridlock anytime soon. Tesla said the flying “Rocket” trim of the Roadster will be available on an invite-only basis, though reservations for two ground-bound trims of the electric sports car are now open to anyone with $50,000 and $250,000 lying around, respectively. Its arrival (still technically TBD, though production kicks off in 2028) is a long time coming; last night’s demo comes almost exactly nine years after Tesla started accepting deposits of $50,000 and up for the long-delayed vehicle.

The first-generation Roadster was Tesla’s first-ever car, and now Musk said the second-generation will be the last human-driven vehicle it makes as the company moves its focus to robotaxis and robots. While even Musk doesn’t expect the Roadster to have a large impact on Tesla’s revenue, it could be a symbolic stop on the company’s journey.

A Road Sign of the Times

Tesla’s first Roadster was a breakout hit that showed legacy carmakers the then-newbie could make a car. The Roadster also convinced customers that electric vehicles could be something to show off, a luxury item to drive along the PCH. Electric vehicles were a niche splurge at the time. When Tesla first teased the Roadster 2 in 2017, there were 15 EVs available in the US, according to Cox Automotive. Now, there are more than 90.

The Roadster 2, which Musk said in 2017 would cost $250,000, is entering a different market than its earlier incarnation. Other high-end sports car brands haven’t seen much demand for what it’ll be selling:

Porsche’s CEO said the 911 will never be electric and expects two-thirds of its cars in general to still have a combustion engine by 2030. Lamborghini’s CEO meanwhile told Wired this year that high-end electric-car demand is almost zero — the carmaker in February confirmed it had shelved its 2023 plan to make its first electric car, the Lanzador.

Bentley still plans to make its first electric car, but got creative to make it sound more combustion-like — a live orchestra was tapped to create the sound of its revving engine. Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac, who previously founded an electric car company, told CNBC this year high-end cars will continue having combustion engines for a very long time.

Lift Off: The Roadster could drive hype, if not much revenue, for Tesla and possibly its corporate sibling under Musk, SpaceX. Tesla’s hovering car could be a preamble to the automaker merging with SpaceX, according to Barclays analyst Dan Levy. But the hovering possibilities may not be practical — creating a flying car is one thing, regulating it is another.