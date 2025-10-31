Subscribe
|

Eli Lilly’s Sterling Results Highlight Rival Novo Nordisk’s Fading Fortunes

Record performance of its GLP-1 drugs sent shares in Eli Lilly soaring almost 4% after its earnings call on Thursday.

A person's hands are shown handling a does of GLPT-1 drug Mounjaro, which is manufactured by Eli Lilly
Photo by Douglas Cliff via iStock

Sign up for smart news, insights, and analysis on the biggest financial stories of the day.

Sean Craig

Eli Lilly dealt a George Foreman-worthy blow in its ongoing heavyweight title bout against Novo Nordisk for weight-loss drugmaker supremacy.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company posted what many analysts pointed to as the strongest earnings of the season on Wednesday. Record performance of its GLP-1 drugs sent shares in Eli Lilly soaring, leaving its weight loss rival’s prospects looking like wishful shrinking.

The Tale of the GLP-1 Tape

GLP-1 drugs are often described as “blockbusters” or “miracles.” On Thursday, the nouns were being used to describe Eli Lilly’s third-quarter results. Net income rose almost sixfold year-over-year to $5.6 billion from $970 million. Revenue climbed 54% to $17.6 billion, topping expectations. That’s before even getting to the latest triumphs of its two leading GLP-1 treatments.

Mounjaro, which is marketed to treat diabetes, made $6.5 billion in the quarter, up 109% year-over-year and miles beyond the $5.5 billion expected by Wall Street. Zepbound, marketed for weight loss, rose 185% to $3.6 billion, beating expectations. Lilly proclaimed its market share for the category of drugs that includes GLP-1s widened 0.9 percentage point to 57.9% in the quarter, with Novo’s a distant second at 41.7%. Ozempic-maker Novo, once dominant in the space, has been mired in strategic missteps and has struggled to contend with copycat drugmakers. Shares in Novo fell 2.6% Thursday amid Lilly’s triumph, and are down 41.6% this year. Lilly shares rose 3.8% and are up 9.4% in 2025, and executives set the stage for future winnings:

  • Lilly now says it expects adjusted earnings of $23 to $23.70 per share this year, up from $21.75 to $23. Analysts currently forecast an average $22.48, putting Lilly well ahead of fourth-quarter expectations.
  • There is, however, a potential headwind: President Donald Trump, who has pressured big pharma companies to cut drug prices, vowed this month to slash the cost of brand-name GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic to $150 per month, down from over $1,000 (or $500 via Lilly and Novo’s direct-to-consumer sites). 

Punching Back: In an effort to get its groove back, Novo Nordisk on Thursday made a $9 billion offer for New York-based obesity biotech Metsera. That upstaged a $7.3 billion bid from Pfizer, which Metsera agreed to last week. Metsera called Novo’s bid “superior” and gave Pfizer four business days to negotiate.

Smart, actionable news trusted by millions.

Our flagship newsletter delivers smart news and analysis on finance, and investing — all for free

Recent News

Sign Up for The Daily Upside to Unlock This Article
Sharp news & analysis on finance, economics, and investing.