Joby Air Taxis Fly from JFK to Manhattan in Pursuit of FAA Certification

Need a lift to JFK?

On Monday, Joby Aviation announced its completion of the first point-to-point electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) in New York City, part of a 10-day flight campaign. The aircraft flew from John F. Kennedy International Airport to land at sites across the Big Apple’s helicopter network. The goal is to connect the airport to Manhattan in under 10 minutes, which will no doubt appeal to anyone who’s sat in traffic during the hour-plus car ride or schlepped their luggage onto the multiple modes of public transportation typically needed to make the trip.

“This cutting-edge aircraft is exactly the kind of innovation we have a responsibility to test, understand and help shape for the good of the region and the public,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in a statement.

The aircraft are quieter than helicopters and come with zero emissions. Joby’s stock gained 6.23% Monday, following the news.

If You Can Make It Here …

The concrete jungle is just one place where Joby’s job dreams are coming true. Last month, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration announced that eight proposals spanning 26 states had been selected for its Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. Joby was also named a partner for projects in Texas, Utah, Florida and North Carolina.

As Joby’s founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in February, this year will mark an inflection point for the company as it determines how and when it will actually go to market. It’s been working aggressively toward commercializing electric air taxis:

Joby’s in the final stages of the FAA’s aircraft type certification. Last month, the company began flight testing its first FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization, a major step towards FAA pilots being able to visit the company’s facility in Marina, California, and conduct the tests required for the aircraft to be used commercially.

The company is partnering with Uber to eventually allow customers to book air taxis in the Uber app. It’s expecting to welcome its first passengers in Dubai later this year. Joby also has partnerships with Delta Air Lines and Toyota.

Fierce Competition: Joby isn’t the only company trying to make cars fly. Archer Aviation, a major rival, sued Joby in February, alleging that Joby deceived regulators and investors by downplaying its reliance on Chinese suppliers.