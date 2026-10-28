Made in America? Anduril and Qualcomm Are Looking to Bring Back Laptop Manufacturing 

The laptop computer has been around since 1981. Now it’s part of the arsenal of democracy.

Defense tech company Anduril is teaming up with chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies to make an American-designed and assembled laptop, the firms announced Tuesday. Anduril will make the device, which is the first from the new BlueChip line, at its Ohio facility while San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies will provide the processing, graphics and on-device artificial intelligence via its Snapdragon X Series. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the chips will be manufactured at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s Arizona plant, The Wall Street Journal reported. The computers are coming in 2027.

Moonshot of American Supply Chains

The can-do spirit from the two companies comes after decades of offshoring that “have left America dependent on foreign manufacturers for the computers and components that power everything from personal devices to critical government infrastructure,” per the press release. That, they say, creates a national security issue, since overseas supply chain disruptions could limit access to some of the products essential to making computers.

The reality is that it will take more than a laptop to repair the results of all that offshoring. Even as more companies talk about reshoring, domestic output of computer and electronic products grew just 2.8% between 2024 and 2025 while imports jumped 29%, according to consulting firm Kearney’s most recent reshoring index. The costs of making these products in other countries such as China, Vietnam, India and Mexico are below what it would be in the US, and given that countries are boosting subsidies to get manufacturers like Apple and Samsung to build locally, that cost difference isn’t likely to shift, the report said.

But Anduril and Qualcomm are trying to change that:

An American-designed and American-assembled laptop isn’t the same thing as a laptop made completely with an American supply chain. But more than 90% of the BlueChip prototypes’ components are from the US and allied countries.

“Anduril is working to expand domestic component production ahead of planned availability in 2027, with the long-term goal of building a fully domestic supply chain,” the company said. BlueChip will “rebuild the suppliers, manufacturing processes and expertise needed to produce these systems at scale.”

‘Most Critical Industries’: Don’t think you’re going to snag one of these devices to join Zooms or shop online, at least not right away. This first laptop is for industries including government, defense, first responders and public safety. The Journal reported they’ll be heavy and waterproof.